Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

