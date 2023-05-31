Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Decreases By 7.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,796,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,931,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 855.4 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

