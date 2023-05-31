GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE GMS opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

