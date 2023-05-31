Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 2,872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.6 days.

Africa Oil Price Performance

AOIFF opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOIFF. Barclays raised shares of Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Africa Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production associated with oil and gas assets. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. Its portfolio of exploration assets includes Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone (AGC).

Featured Articles

