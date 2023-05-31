Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Decreases By 6.3%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

AGMJF stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

