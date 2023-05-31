Short Interest in Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Declines By 6.4%

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,700 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 1,110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Iida Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANTOF opened at C$15.62 on Wednesday. Iida Group has a 52 week low of C$14.63 and a 52 week high of C$15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.62.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

