Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.83.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

About Almonty Industries

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

lmonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Valtreixal, Almonty Korea Tungsten, Almonty Korea Moly, and Panasquiera. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.