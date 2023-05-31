Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives $4.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLDP. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solid Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,999,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 182,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 92.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after buying an additional 2,678,656 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter valued at $22,417,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 130,931 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

