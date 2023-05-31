WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $144.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

