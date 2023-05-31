AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,238,599 shares of company stock valued at $104,734,792. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

