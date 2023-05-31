Brokerages Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) PT at $33.25

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.14%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Further Reading

