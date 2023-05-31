Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT at $78.17

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 127,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 341.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $67.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Articles

