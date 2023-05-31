Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYM. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $13,919,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $37.54 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

