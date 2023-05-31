Head-To-Head Review: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) vs. Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Solutions and Compass Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Compass Minerals International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 56.59%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.52%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Compass Minerals International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Compass Minerals International pays out -61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

91.9% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Compass Minerals International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compass Minerals International $1.24 billion 1.07 -$25.10 million ($0.97) -33.49

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Minerals International.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Compass Minerals International -2.99% -6.08% -1.39%

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc. engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

