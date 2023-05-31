Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $5.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 3.0 %

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $983.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

