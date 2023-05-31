Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $7.85

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

