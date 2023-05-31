Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,167.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,167.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.18) to GBX 1,350 ($16.68) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.27) to GBX 1,390 ($17.18) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,230 ($15.20) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.24) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANFGF stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

