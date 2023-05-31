WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$187.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$187.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSP shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of WSP opened at C$172.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The firm has a market cap of C$21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.53. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$134.37 and a 12-month high of C$182.14.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.15. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.5843465 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

