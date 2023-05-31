argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $454.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $454.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $392.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.75 and a 200-day moving average of $379.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 52 week low of $304.14 and a 52 week high of $423.99.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of argenx by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

