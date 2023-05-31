Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $142.67

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Trading Down 0.7 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.



