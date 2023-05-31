Contrasting Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.48% 10.49% 0.92% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $209.49 billion 0.91 $53.57 billion $2.89 3.69 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion N/A $898.88 million N/A N/A

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank T.A.S..

Summary

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China beats Akbank T.A.S. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate, and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

