Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million 6.62 -$110.71 million ($0.26) -20.64 Sphere 3D $6.08 million 4.00 -$192.80 million ($2.74) -0.11

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -19.15% N/A -4.09% Sphere 3D -2,349.75% -177.15% -121.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

