FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

NYSE ALLY opened at $27.06 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,094,000 after buying an additional 254,442 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

