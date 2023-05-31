Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.17.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

TSE MFC opened at C$25.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.33. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 124.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

