Zacks Research Comments on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.41 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $369.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.61.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 155,360 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.