Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANF. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

