Structure Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

GPCR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,632,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

