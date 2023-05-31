Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.09.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $163.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after buying an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

