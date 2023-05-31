Zacks Research Comments on Hibbett, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.51. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $38.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. Hibbett has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $495.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

