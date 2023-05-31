Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.44 on Friday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market cap of $554.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,735 shares of company stock worth $5,836,392. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

