Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) PT at $3.42

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.42.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Trading Up 13.1 %

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.55 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Institutional Trading

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

