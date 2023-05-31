SPI Energy (SPI) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SPI Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% SPI Energy Competitors -170.72% -40.53% -5.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SPI Energy Competitors 1902 8350 16920 608 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SPI Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SPI Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 14.67%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million -$33.42 million -0.92 SPI Energy Competitors $4.18 billion $861.99 million 20.75

SPI Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPI Energy rivals beat SPI Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The firm operates through the following business segments: Electric Vehicle (EV), Renewable Energy Solutions, and Solar Projects Development. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

