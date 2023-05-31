Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.1 %

GFI opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Gold Fields by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Gold Fields by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 263,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.