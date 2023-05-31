Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Gold Fields Stock Down 0.1 %
GFI opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
