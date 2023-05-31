Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.4 %
Mueller Industries stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries
In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,798 shares of company stock worth $3,364,598. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
