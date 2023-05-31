Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,798 shares of company stock worth $3,364,598. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

About Mueller Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

