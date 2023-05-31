Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPLGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

About Great Panther Mining

(Get Rating)

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil , Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.