StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IHT stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,931,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,796,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,935.00 per share, with a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,931,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,796,535. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,445. Corporate insiders own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:IHT Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

