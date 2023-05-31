The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.71.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $242.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.56 and a 200-day moving average of $290.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.