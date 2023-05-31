Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

