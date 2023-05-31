GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $449.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.