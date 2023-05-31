Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Stock Performance
MKL stock opened at $1,336.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,323.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 68,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,460,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
