Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,336.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,323.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 68,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,460,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.