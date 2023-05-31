Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.
Insider Transactions at Steel Partners
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.