Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,961 shares of company stock valued at $916,689 in the last ninety days. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

