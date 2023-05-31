Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

ISIG stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Insignia Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.