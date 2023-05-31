Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
ISIG stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insignia Systems (ISIG)
