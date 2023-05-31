V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Bank of America dropped their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,428,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in V.F. by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 349,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

