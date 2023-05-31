StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

GLBS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

