Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

