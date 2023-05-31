Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Biocept Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Biocept stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $47.70.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.