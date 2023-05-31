CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

