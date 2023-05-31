Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RBCN opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

