Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

INSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

