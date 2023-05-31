Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
INSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Insmed Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
