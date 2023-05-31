Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

CASY stock opened at $229.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.96. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

