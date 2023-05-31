Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $152,040,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

